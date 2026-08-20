Neil Pierre News: Keeps up scoring form

Pierre scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Pierre continues to establish himself as a powerful aerial and set piece threat, netting his third goal in five MLS games since returning from loan, a stretch in which he has taken 11 shots. The center back has also been solid defensively, winning 15 of 17 aerial duels and 11 of 14 ground duels, while making seven tackles, three interceptions and 23 clearances across those games.