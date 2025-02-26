Nelson Deossa News: All-around output in loss

Deossa had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and six chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Mazatlan.

Deossa offset his lack of a positive impact on the result by standing out in defensive aspects and contributing game-high totals of six chances created and 13 duels won against the Canoneros. Despite failing to score or assist in five consecutive league matches, the versatile midfielder has earned his place in the starting XI. However, he's just one of several skilled elements in the squad such as Sergio Canales and Oliver Torres.