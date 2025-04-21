Nelson Deossa News: Nets one in win
Deossa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Leon.
Deossa picked up his fourth consecutiive start and scored for a third time within that span. This also marked his fifth consecutive outing with at least one tackle won, and he is up to eight tackles won over that period. On the other hand, this marked his second straight game without accouting for a chance created.
