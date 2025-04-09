Nelson Deossa News: Scores against Chivas

Deossa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Deossa scored in the 85th minute to seal Monterrey's win at home with his third goal in the season. The midfielder logged the second-most shots and tackles (four) during the match. He also led all players with 11 duels won.