Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nelson Deossa headshot

Nelson Deossa News: Scores against Chivas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Deossa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Deossa scored in the 85th minute to seal Monterrey's win at home with his third goal in the season. The midfielder logged the second-most shots and tackles (four) during the match. He also led all players with 11 duels won.

Nelson Deossa
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now