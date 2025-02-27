Nelson Pierre News: Loaned to Whitecaps II
Pierre has been sent on loan to Whitecaps II from Philadelphia, according to his parent club.
Pierre is departing Philadelphia for the remainder of the season, as he will head to the MLS Next League to join up with Whitecaps II. This comes after it would appear he wouldn't have a spot in the team this season. He will look to see some decent time while on loan, hoping to improve his game and see more time with his parent club.
Nelson Pierre
Free Agent
