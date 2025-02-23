Nelson Quinones Injury: Set to return in summer
Quinones (knee) has been limited to practice as he continues to work on his fitness and form, with a possible return in the summer, reports the Keeping Tabs Podcast.
Quinones has not played over a year and a half after a major knee injury that came with several setbacks. He will likely play some matches with the reserves once fit to play in a match before being an option with the senior side, as the club is in no rush in his return following his long journey to recovery.
