Nelson Quinones headshot

Nelson Quinones Injury: Set to return in summer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Quinones (knee) has been limited to practice as he continues to work on his fitness and form, with a possible return in the summer, reports the Keeping Tabs Podcast.

Quinones has not played over a year and a half after a major knee injury that came with several setbacks. He will likely play some matches with the reserves once fit to play in a match before being an option with the senior side, as the club is in no rush in his return following his long journey to recovery.

Nelson Quinones
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
