Nelson Quinones Injury: Still dealing with injury

Quinones won't be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Chicago as the forward continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury. He'll look to turn the corner in the coming weeks, but his absence doesn't drastically alter the starting XI given he was sidelined for nearly the entire 2025 MLS campaign. When he is cleared to return, expect the coaching staff to ramp him up gradually rather than throw him straight back into heavy minutes.