Nelson Quinones headshot

Nelson Quinones Injury: Still dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Quinones is not an option for Saturday's season opener against Chicago due to a lower body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Quinones won't be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Chicago as the forward continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury. He'll look to turn the corner in the coming weeks, but his absence doesn't drastically alter the starting XI given he was sidelined for nearly the entire 2025 MLS campaign. When he is cleared to return, expect the coaching staff to ramp him up gradually rather than throw him straight back into heavy minutes.

Nelson Quinones
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nelson Quinones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nelson Quinones See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024