Nelson Quinones Injury: Will get reps with reserves

Quinones (lower body) is expected to play a few matches with Houston Dynamo II before making his return to the first team, reports Bayou City Soccer.

Quinones will finally see some playing time on the pitch as he is expected to play with the reserves until he is up to full match form. He appeared in just one game for Houston in 2025 before undergoing serious knee surgery, which came with several setbacks. Expected the forward to be in contention to play with the first team at some point around the international break, barring any set backs.