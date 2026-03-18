Nelson Quinones News: Waived by Houston

Quinones is no longer part of the Houston Dynamo's roster after being waived Wednesday.

Quinones barely played a role over his last year in MLS while dealing with a lower body injury at the beginning of the 2026 season. The winger was most outstanding in 2023, when he produced four goals and one assist over 33 league matches played (24 starts). After that, he made only a few appearances for the Colombian U23 team.