Nelson Semedo News: Hits woodwork in Vitality victory

Semedo had two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Semedo was unlucky not to score his first EPL goal of the season when he had an attempt rattle the post. He also placed an effort on target. Defensively, he contributed two tackles, two clearances and an interception. The Portuguese midfielder has created three assists, but it has now been nine EPL matches since his last.