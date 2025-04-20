Nelson Weiper News: Assist Saturday
Weiper assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.
Weiper saw the start for a second straight outing Saturday, seeing 76 minutes in the draw. He would earn his second goal contribution in three appearances, earning an assist in Jae-Sung Lee's 37th-minute goal. This was Weiper's first assist of the season, bringing him to four goal contributions in 19 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now