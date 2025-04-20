Nelson Weiper News: Assist Saturday

Weiper assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Weiper saw the start for a second straight outing Saturday, seeing 76 minutes in the draw. He would earn his second goal contribution in three appearances, earning an assist in Jae-Sung Lee's 37th-minute goal. This was Weiper's first assist of the season, bringing him to four goal contributions in 19 appearances.