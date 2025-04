Weiper scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel.

Weiper replaced Lee Jae-Sung in the 68th minute and netted the equalizer in the 75th minute assisted by Paul Nebel. Weiper managed to make an impact despite only 12 touches. This was his first goal in nearly two months.