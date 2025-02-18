Nelson Weiper News: Great display in attack

Weiper scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Weiper put in a great shift in Mainz' 2-0 victory over Heidenheim on Sunday. In 71 minutes played, he tallied one goal from two shots (both on target), created one chance, had four touches in the opposition's box, and won three of his five aerial duels. Weiper has now started four matches in a row for Mainz, and has scored in two of them. The 19 year old has a good opportunity to continue his good run of form this Saturday against 14th place St. Pauli.