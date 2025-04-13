Fantasy Soccer
Nelson Weiper headshot

Nelson Weiper News: Six shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Weiper had six shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Hoffenheim.

Weiper made his first start since Feb. 22 Saturday and made an impact. He took a team-high six shots, triple his previous season best. He only put one on target though, so he was a bit wasteful in the loss. He also recorded one accurate cross and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action, his first complete match of the season.

Nelson Weiper
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
