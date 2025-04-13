Nelson Weiper News: Six shots in loss

Weiper had six shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Hoffenheim.

Weiper made his first start since Feb. 22 Saturday and made an impact. He took a team-high six shots, triple his previous season best. He only put one on target though, so he was a bit wasteful in the loss. He also recorded one accurate cross and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action, his first complete match of the season.