Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nemanja Gudelj headshot

Nemanja Gudelj Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Gudelj (thigh) was spotted back in team training, the club announced.

Gudelj missed the last two games and was an unused substitute in the one before due to a thigh injury. The Serbian remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Bilbao but could return if he is assessed positively later in the week. If he misses out again Kike Salas will likely replace him in central defense.

Nemanja Gudelj
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now