Nemanja Gudelj Injury: Back in team training
Gudelj (thigh) was spotted back in team training, the club announced.
Gudelj missed the last two games and was an unused substitute in the one before due to a thigh injury. The Serbian remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Bilbao but could return if he is assessed positively later in the week. If he misses out again Kike Salas will likely replace him in central defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now