Nemanja Gudelj Injury: Diagnosed with thigh problem

Gudelj has been diagnosed with a thigh injury and doesn't have a timetable for his return to action, Miguel A. Moran of MARCA reports.

Gudelj didn't play in the 1-1 draw vs. Mallorca despite being named on the bench, but the veteran midfielder is now set for a spell on the sidelines after the injury diagnosis was confirmed. Hamstring injuries tend to be tricky, so Gudelj could be sidelined for, at least, one or two weeks at a bare minimum while rehabbing.