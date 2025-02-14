Nemanja Gudelj Injury: Late call for Sunday

Gudelj is a late call for Sunday's match against Valladolid, according to manager Xavi Garcia Pimienta. "Nemanja has done the first part today and we have tomorrow's training. We'll see if it can arrive."

Gudelj looks likely to miss out Sunday, with the midfielder seeing the doubtful tag due to an undisclosed injury. However, there remains a slight chance he is an option, as he did do part of the training Friday. That said, his availability will likely come down to a fitness test ahead of the match, with Lucien Agoume as a possible replacement.