Nemanja Gudelj headshot

Nemanja Gudelj Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Gudelj was an unused substitute in Monday's match against Mallorca due to a groin injury and did not train on Tuesday, making him doubtful for Saturday's game against Rayo Vallecano, the club announced.

Gudelj is doubtful for Saturday's match due to a myofascial injury in the long adductor of his left thigh. He will likely be evaluated before the game to determine his availability. If he is unavailable, Djibril Sow could replace him in midfield, while Juanlu may return to the starting lineup.

Nemanja Gudelj
Sevilla
