Nemanja Gudelj headshot

Nemanja Gudelj News: Scores header

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gudelj scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Gudelj delivered a decisive performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, scoring the winning goal with a powerful header just before halftime after connecting with a cross from Ruben Vargas. The Serbian has maintained a steady role in central defense over his last five appearances, contributing defensively with five tackles and five interceptions while adding occasional attacking output, including this key goal that proved decisive in a crucial result for his side.

Nemanja Gudelj
Sevilla
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