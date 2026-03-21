Nemanja Matic Injury: Out against Juventus
Matic (illness) isn't available for Sunday's game versus Juventus.
Matic is missing alongside a few teammates following an outbreak of pertussis. He'll look to clear the protocol during the international break. Aster Vranckx and Darryl Bakola are drawing a rare stat while he and Kristian Thorstvedt are shelved, while Edoardo Iannoni and Luca Lipani are the alternatives on the bench.
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