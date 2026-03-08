Nemanja Matic headshot

Nemanja Matic Injury: Questionable for Lazio game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Matic "had a challenging week because he and his family didn't feel well, but he managed to practice Sunday, and he wants to be there, but we'll see in what capacity," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

Matic dealt with an illness in recent days but shook it off in time not to be ruled out in advance, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit enough to start as usual. Luca Lipani would take his place in the midfield if needed.

Nemanja Matic
Sassuolo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nemanja Matic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nemanja Matic See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 18, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 4, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2022