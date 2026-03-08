Nemanja Matic Injury: Questionable for Lazio game

Matic "had a challenging week because he and his family didn't feel well, but he managed to practice Sunday, and he wants to be there, but we'll see in what capacity," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

