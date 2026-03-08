Nemanja Matic Injury: Questionable for Lazio game
Matic "had a challenging week because he and his family didn't feel well, but he managed to practice Sunday, and he wants to be there, but we'll see in what capacity," coach Fabio Grosso announced.
Matic dealt with an illness in recent days but shook it off in time not to be ruled out in advance, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit enough to start as usual. Luca Lipani would take his place in the midfield if needed.
