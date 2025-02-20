Fantasy Soccer
Nemanja Matic News: Assists at Montpellier

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Matic assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Montpellier.

Matic created Ernest Nuamah's goal in the 50th minute to give Lyon the 2-1 lead with his first assist in the campaign. The midfielder also helped on defense logging a season-high three clearances. He's been a regular starter most of the time, coming off the bench only three times in 24 appearances.

