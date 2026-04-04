Nemanja Matic News: Back on bench
Matic (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Cagliari.
Matic was spotted in training during the international break after shaking off the illness that kept him out against Juventus, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad. Sassuolo opted for a different scheme without him before the break, and the club may ease him back gradually rather than throwing him straight into the starting role. He has assisted once and posted six tackles, four clearances and one key pass across his last five showings.
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