Nemanja Matic News: Fit Monday
Matic (illness) is on the bench for Monday's match against Lazio.
Matic was a late call with an illness, but appears to have woken up on the right side of the bed, with the midfielder a bench option. He had yet to miss a start all season when deemed fit or an option, so he should waste no time finding the starting XI again soon.
