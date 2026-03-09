Nemanja Matic headshot

Nemanja Matic News: Fit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Matic (illness) is on the bench for Monday's match against Lazio.

Matic was a late call with an illness, but appears to have woken up on the right side of the bed, with the midfielder a bench option. He had yet to miss a start all season when deemed fit or an option, so he should waste no time finding the starting XI again soon.

Nemanja Matic
Sassuolo
More Stats & News
