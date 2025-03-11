Nemanja Matic News: Strong defensive display in 2-0 win

Matic recorded three tackles (three won) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Nice.

Matic won all three of his tackles in a 2-0 win over Nice. He was substituted off in the 77th minute with the score at 0-0 and his replacement Rayan Cherki, scored only a minute later as he came on to change up the tactical set-up of the side. Matic retained the ball well and completed 63 of his 71 attempted passes.