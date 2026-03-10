Nemanja Matic News: Subs in at half time against Lazio
Matic (illness) had 22 passes and didn't record further stats in 45 minutes in Monday's 2-1 loss to Lazio.
Matic didn't start after not feeling well throughout the week and didn't have a good showing upon being deployed. He'll likely resume playing over Luca Lipani versus Bologna on Sunday. He has assisted once and notched three key passes, three interceptions and seven clearances in his last five outings. He failed to record a tackle in this one, halting a four-game string.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nemanja Matic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 18, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 17, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 4, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 3, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35April 27, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nemanja Matic See More