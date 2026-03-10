Nemanja Matic News: Subs in at half time against Lazio

Matic (illness) had 22 passes and didn't record further stats in 45 minutes in Monday's 2-1 loss to Lazio.

Matic didn't start after not feeling well throughout the week and didn't have a good showing upon being deployed. He'll likely resume playing over Luca Lipani versus Bologna on Sunday. He has assisted once and notched three key passes, three interceptions and seven clearances in his last five outings. He failed to record a tackle in this one, halting a four-game string.