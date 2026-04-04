Nemanja Matic News: Uneventful cameo against Cagliari

Matic (illness) had 16 touches and no further stats in 32 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Matic returned to action following an illness but didn't get the start and didn't substantially contribute on either end off the bench. He'll likely resume starting over Cristian Volpato once completely healthy. He has logged four tackles (three won), one interception and one clearance in his last four showings (two starts).