Nemanja Matic News: Will return against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Matic completed a two-match suspension in Friday's 3-0 win over Verona.

Matic will be eligible to play against Atalanta next Sunday and likely resume starting over Luca Lipani. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last three showings, piling up four (one won) and three key passes, six clearances and two off-target shots and assisting once over that span.

