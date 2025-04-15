Nemanja Radoja Injury: Boost availability after training
Radoja (calf) trained Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose, according to Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.
Radoja missed the last match due to a calf issue but could be on the mend this week, with the midfielder back in training. This does leave him questionable moving forward, likely to play Saturday if he continues to train throughout the week.
