Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nemanja Radoja headshot

Nemanja Radoja Injury: Boost availability after training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Radoja (calf) trained Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose, according to Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Radoja missed the last match due to a calf issue but could be on the mend this week, with the midfielder back in training. This does leave him questionable moving forward, likely to play Saturday if he continues to train throughout the week.

Nemanja Radoja
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now