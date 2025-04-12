Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nemanja Radoja headshot

Nemanja Radoja Injury: Picks up calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Radoja (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Portland.

Radoja looks to be a late call for Sunday, with the midfielder ending up on the injury list due to a calf injury. The good news for Sporting is he didn't start in their last two games, so a change wouldn't be required. However, he is still a useful option and will be wanted on the bench, starting in four of his seven appearances on the team sheet.

Nemanja Radoja
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now