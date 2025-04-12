Nemanja Radoja Injury: Picks up calf injury
Radoja (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Portland.
Radoja looks to be a late call for Sunday, with the midfielder ending up on the injury list due to a calf injury. The good news for Sporting is he didn't start in their last two games, so a change wouldn't be required. However, he is still a useful option and will be wanted on the bench, starting in four of his seven appearances on the team sheet.
