Nemanja Radoja Injury: Sidelined with quad injury

Radoja (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's match against San Diego.

Radoja is not going to return Saturday after his early exit from the club's last outing, as he is suffering from what has been confirmed as a quadriceps injury. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't force a change as he didn't start in their last match. However, he did start in the four games before that, so he is definitely a presence they will want to be fit again soon.