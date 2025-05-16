Fantasy Soccer
Nemanja Radoja headshot

Nemanja Radoja Injury: Sidelined with quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Radoja (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's match against San Diego.

Radoja is not going to return Saturday after his early exit from the club's last outing, as he is suffering from what has been confirmed as a quadriceps injury. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't force a change as he didn't start in their last match. However, he did start in the four games before that, so he is definitely a presence they will want to be fit again soon.

Nemanja Radoja
Sporting Kansas City
