Nesta Elphege headshot

Nesta Elphege Injury: Subs in and out against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Elphege registered one shot (one on goal) in 26 minutes before leaving Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como due to a thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Elphege relieved Gabriel Strefezza early in the second half but was unable to complete the game because of some muscular discomfort and will have to be assessed ahead of the season finale versus Sassuolo. Daniel Mikolajewski and Pontus Almqvist are the next man up at the position.

Nesta Elphege
Parma
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