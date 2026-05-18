Nesta Elphege Injury: Sustains thigh issue

Elphege suffered a low-grade left thigh strain, Parma announced.

Elphege will skip the season finale against Sassuolo, but the injury is minor and won't ruin his summer. He has shown some interesting flashes late in the season, scoring twice, assisting once, and adding six shots (three on target) and four chances created in nine showings (two starts). Mateo Pellegrino, Gabriel Strefezza, Pontus Almqvist and Daniel Mikolajewski will likely all get minutes in the last game.