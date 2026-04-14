Nesta Elphege News: Assists in first start
Elphege assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.
Elphick came into the starting lineup for his first league appearance, filling the void left by Mateo Pellegrino's suspension. He made a sharp start, picking up an assist within the opening minute to register his first attacking contribution, though no further offensive statistics followed across his 59 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now