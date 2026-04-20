Nesta Elphege headshot

Nesta Elphege News: First Serie A goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Elphege scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Udinese.

Elphege's second half strike Saturday proved decisive as Parma earned a narrow 1-0 road victory over Udinese. The striker's clinical finish marked just his second shot attempt across five appearances (one start). If Mateo Pellegrino is expected to miss time due to injury, expect Elphege to earn receive additional opportunities.

Nesta Elphege
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now