Nesta Elphege headshot

Nesta Elphege News: Nets goal again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Elphege scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Elphege recorded another goal for a second in a row, having come off the bench those two times. He's been limited since March, playing a total of 163 minutes through five games, scoring twice wuth an assist with two shots on target and two chances created in that span.

Nesta Elphege
Parma
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