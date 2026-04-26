Nesta Elphege News: Nets goal again
Elphege scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.
Elphege recorded another goal for a second in a row, having come off the bench those two times. He's been limited since March, playing a total of 163 minutes through five games, scoring twice wuth an assist with two shots on target and two chances created in that span.
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