Neymar Injury: Continues calf recovery

Neymar (calf) will not travel with the Brazil delegation to Cleveland and will remain in New Jersey to continue his physiotherapy treatment and intensify his physical recovery program, the CBF confirmed, according to Vene Casagrande.

Neymar's absence from the squad for the Cleveland fixture is the latest indication that the Brazilian star is not yet ready to feature in competitive action, with his availability for the opening group stage fixtures remaining in serious doubt. Coach Carlo Ancelotti had previously described his progress as positive and indicated there was no rush with his return, but the decision to keep him behind for treatment rather than travel with the group underlines the cautious approach being taken with the veteran attacker. Matheus Cunha and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to continue leading Brazil's attack in his absence while Neymar works toward full fitness ahead of the tournament.