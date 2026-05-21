Neymar Injury: Dealing with minor calf injury

Neymar sustained a small calf edema during Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Coritiba but is expected to be delivered fit to the Brazilian national team camp on May 27, according to Santos team doctor Rodrigo Zogaib, per Ana Canhedo of Globo. "Neymar has a small calf injury, an edema. The plan, following his evolution, is to deliver him fit next week to the CBF."

Neymar suffered a two-millimeter edema that requires five to 10 days of treatment, making his involvement with Santos before the international camp unlikely despite technically being able to feature against Deportivo Cuenca on Tuesday. Neymar has been receiving treatment at the CT Rei Pele training complex under close monitoring from both the club and the CBF, and the positive prognosis is a relief for coach Carlo Ancelotti heading into the World Cup. The Brazilian star contributed six goals and four assists across 15 appearances for Santos this campaign, 10 of which he played the full 90 minutes.