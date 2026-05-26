Neymar Injury: Likely to miss friendlies

Neymar (calf) is unlikely to compete in Brazil's pre-World Cup friendlies due to injury, according to Liberta Depre.

Neymar is still dealing with his calf injury, and it seems he will not be risked ahead of the World Cup, with the forward likely to sit out on their friendlies. The situation will be monitored closely, as they will not want him carrying the injury into the tournament, already a injury-prone player either way. Brazil will kick off the World Cup on June 13 against Morocco, hopeful to have their star fit by then.