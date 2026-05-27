Neymar Injury: Misses training, needs more tests

Neymar (calf) did not participate in Brazil's first national team training session at Granja Comary on Wednesday and was taken to a private clinic in Teresopolis for further tests, according to William Gittins of Diario AS USA. "The player was taken to a clinic in the city for further tests. No further information will be released until the Brazilian national team's medical staff has completed its evaluations," the CBF confirmed in a statement.

Neymar had already missed Santos' last three matches with a bruised right calf, and his absence from the opening team session is a significant concern for coach Carlo Ancelotti heading into the World Cup. The star was a surprise selection given his injury record and limited top-level playing time since leaving PSG in 2023, and Wednesday's development casts serious doubt over his ability to contribute meaningfully at least at the beginning of the tournament. Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13, and the coaching staff will be able to make injury-enforced changes to the squad until 24 hours before that fixture if Neymar cannot prove his fitness in time.