Neymar Injury: Will undergo MRI on Monday

Neymar (calf) will undergo an MRI on Monday, but manager Carlo Ancelotti said he's confident he'll return to training with the group next week, according to Adriana Garcia of ESPN. "He's doing a great job on his own. After the weekend, he'll have an MRI scan and then, if everything goes well, he can train with the squad next week," Ancelotti said during Friday's press conference.

The MRI will be key to determining whether the 34-year-old forward will have a shot at being fit for the World Cup opener against Morocco on Saturday, June 13. Neymar is the all-time leading scorer for the Brazilian national team with 79 goals, and his presence in the squad would be a huge boost in a final third that also features elite talent such as Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. Following the game against Morocco on June 13, Brazil will also Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 to close out the group stage.