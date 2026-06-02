Neymar Injury: Won't be rushed

Neymar (calf) is targeting a return during the World Cup group stage, but Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has commented that he's "progressing well, he's doing well, we're in no rush", per beIN Sports.

Neymar currently has little chances of making the starting lineup for the opening pair or fixtures in the international competition, as he won't be risked to a worsening of his injury. He's still expected to see minutes of play though, offering talent and experience across the front line. While the veteran attacker continues to recover from his ankle blow, players like Matheus Cunha and Gabriel Martinelli will look to make an offensive impact in extended performances.