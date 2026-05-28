Neymar Injury: World Cup opening in doubt

Neymar (calf) suffered a new injury and will be sidelined for two to three weeks, with tests confirming the extent of the setback, according to AS.

Neymar's latest injury blow rules him out of Brazil's remaining friendly matches ahead of the tournament and puts his availability for the World Cup opener against Morocco in serious doubt. The grade two calf tear carries a two to three week recovery window, which could also threaten his involvement in the second group stage fixture against Haiti, with his participation against Scotland in the final group match equally uncertain at this stage. Coach Carlo Ancelotti had made headlines worldwide by including Neymar in his 26-man squad despite the star's limited competitive action in recent years, and the injury now casts serious doubt over his ability to contribute meaningfully during the group stage. Brazil's medical staff are providing intensive treatment and monitoring his condition closely as the tournament opener approaches.