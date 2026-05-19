Neymar News: Called up for World Cup

Neymar has been included in Brazil's World Cup squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti, marking a significant return to the international stage for the star, according to the CBF.

Neymar has built up his fitness in recent months, scoring four goals and two assists across his last eight league appearances (eight starts) for Santos in the Brazilian league, averaging 86 minutes per game and earning a place in the team of the round on one occasion. His inclusion in the squad is a major development given his lengthy absence from international football through injury, and coach Ancelotti clearly believes he has shown enough in his return to club action to merit a place in the final 26-man roster for a tournament that could represent one of the last chapters of his illustrious international career.