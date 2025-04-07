Fantasy Soccer
Ngal'ayel Mukau headshot

Ngal'ayel Mukau Injury: Suffers hip contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Mukau was forced off in the 61st minute of Saturday's clash against Lyon due to a hip contusion, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Mukau will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his hip injury and the timeline for his return after suffering it in Saturday's clash against Lyon. His potential absence would be a significant blow for the team, as he has been a regular starter in midfield for the Nordistes. If the injury is confirmed to be serious, Matias Fernandez-Pardo could see an increased role in the upper midfield until Mukau returns.

Ngal'ayel Mukau
Lille
