Ngal'ayel Mukau News: First assist

Mukau assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Monaco.

Mukau fed the ball to Hakon Haraldsson, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 22nd minute to give Lille a 1-0 lead. The assist marked the first of the season for Mukau, who has now accounted for two chances created in two of his last three appearances. Makau also has completed at least 30 passes in four of his last five appearances.