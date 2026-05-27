N'Golo Kante News: Returns with World Cup experience

Kante has been named in France's World Cup squad and heads into what will likely be his final tournament as one of the most beloved and respected players in the history of Les Bleus.

Kante wraps up the season continuing his impressive return to European football, reminding everyone of the rare qualities that once made him one of the defining midfielders of his generation at the peak of the game in Europe. The veteran still offers a one-of-a-kind blend of energy, game intelligence, and defensive instincts, giving manager Didier Deschamps a distinct midfield option, with his ball-winning ability and forward driving runs still as sharp as ever despite his age. Kante heads into the World Cup as one of the most experienced and influential voices in the French dressing room, with his leadership and mentality set to matter just as much as anything he delivers on the pitch. He made a mid-season switch from Al Ittihad to Fenerbahce, scoring two goals in 18 appearances for the Turkish side. The tireless midfielder also left a solid impression in the March friendlies against Colombia, and he could emerge as a surprise factor at the World Cup with a starting role not completely out of the question for the fans favorite.