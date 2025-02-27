Fantasy Soccer
Nhoa Sangui Injury: Dealt injury, out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Sangui is out for Friday's match against Monaco after an early exit last match, according to L'Union.

Sangui will not be an option Friday after his early exit from the club's last contest, as he was forced off in the 73rd minute due to an apparent injury. The club has yet to give much more on the situation, hoping he can return soon. He did start in their past three games, so this will force a change, with Segio Akieme likely returning to his left-back spot.

