Nhoa Sangui Injury: Doubtful due to hamstring

Sangui is doubtful for Sunday's match against PSG due to a hamstring injury, according to Larent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Sangui looks unlikely to feature in the season finale Sunday, as the defender picked up a hamstring injury that has left him doubtful. This is something to monitor, as he is a starting left-back for the club, recording 18 starts this season. That said, even if he is fit, a bench spot only seems likely, with Thibault De Smet as a possible replacement.