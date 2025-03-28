Nhoa Sangui Injury: Questionable against Marseille
Sangui (thigh) is questionable to face Marseille on Saturday, coach Samba Diawara confirmed in the press conference, per Reims Media Foot.
Sangui suffered a thigh injury during the break and is questionable to face Marseille on Saturday. He will likely be a late call for the game. However, he started on the bench in the last two league games, so his potential absence shouldn't impact the starting XI.
