Nhoa Sangui Injury: Questionable against Marseille

Sangui suffered a thigh injury during the break and is questionable to face Marseille on Saturday. He will likely be a late call for the game. However, he started on the bench in the last two league games, so his potential absence shouldn't impact the starting XI.