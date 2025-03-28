Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nhoa Sangui headshot

Nhoa Sangui Injury: Questionable against Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Sangui (thigh) is questionable to face Marseille on Saturday, coach Samba Diawara confirmed in the press conference, per Reims Media Foot.

Sangui suffered a thigh injury during the break and is questionable to face Marseille on Saturday. He will likely be a late call for the game. However, he started on the bench in the last two league games, so his potential absence shouldn't impact the starting XI.

Nhoa Sangui
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now